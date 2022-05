SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Moose Lodge 679 will be hosting their Fishing Derby on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. at Ferguson’s Farm, 220 Spencer Hollow Rd., Springfield, Vt.

This event is open to the public. Any child from ages 0–15 may participate. The age groups are: 0–5, 6–10, and 11–15. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. and fishing begins at 9 a.m. Prizes will be awarded within each age group. This is a VT Let’s Go Fishing Program.