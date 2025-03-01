Monthly Show-and-Tell for Grown-Ups at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Remember how much fun show-and-tell was when you were in school? It’s not just for kids anymore. The Rockingham Free Public Library is hosting a monthly show-and-tell event on the first Friday of the month, starting March 7, from 3-5 p.m. Bring whatever you like to show off and talk about: arts and crafts you made or someone made for you, something you collect, an item with a story, a beloved family heirloom, a found object, etc. If you can fit it in the door and it’s not a live animal or something smelly, dangerous, or messy, it qualifies.

This event, geared toward those over the age of 16, is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. Show-and-Tell for Grown-Ups is in the third-floor meeting room at Rockingham Free Public Library, 65 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt.

For more information, contact Wendy M. Levy at assistant@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, or visit www.rockinghamlibrary.org.