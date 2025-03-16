Monthly sewing circle and mending bee at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Are your sewing and mending projects piling up? Maybe some good company will help inspire you to finish them. On Friday, March 21, from 3-5 p.m., the Rockingham Free Public Library debuts its monthly sewing and mending bee, called “Sew What?” Bring your projects to the library’s third-floor meeting room, and work on them with friends new and old.

“Sew What?” is strictly do-it-yourself; attendees are solely responsible for their sewing and mending, and should bring all the supplies they need for their projects. This event, geared toward those over the age of 16, is free and open to the public. People of all genders are encouraged to attend. Light refreshments will be served. “Sew What?” is in the third-floor meeting room at Rockingham Free Public Library, 65 Westminster Street, Bellows Falls, Vt. For more information, contact Wendy M. Levy at assistant@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, or visit www.rockinghamlibrary.org.