Monthly mending bee at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Saturday, March 2, the public is invited to bring their crafty selves and their mending projects to Darn It All!, a monthly mending bee at the Rockingham Free Public Library, at 65 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls.

This event happens on the first Saturday of every month, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Admission is free and open to everyone of all genders, regardless of whether they live in Rockingham; attendees age 16 and younger must be accompanied by a responsible adult. The library, its meeting space, and its restrooms are all ADA-accessible.

Everyone is welcome, from veteran menders to those who have never threaded a sewing needle. Darn It All! is not only for those repairing clothes and accessories; it’s also for knitting, sewing, embroidering, jewelry-making, cross-stitching, drawing, sketching, or other arts and crafts. Darn It All! is an event for creativity and companionship.

What Darn It All! isn’t is a tailor shop. While organizers encourage skill-sharing, and someone may help with ideas if they are able, Darn It All! is strictly do-it-yourself. Attendees are responsible for their repairs. Likewise, shared sewing tools may be available, but it’s best to come prepared.

Darn It All! organizers and Bellows Falls residents Lydia Daum and Wendy M. Levy created this mending bee to provide a consistent, dedicated time to repair clothing and accessories to extend their use, to learn and share mending skills, and to do this in the company of new friends and old in the library’s beautiful meeting space.

For more information, email Daum and Levy at darnitall@fastmail.com. For directions to the library and information on parking, please visit www.rockinghamlibrary.org/directions-parking.