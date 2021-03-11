WALPOLE, N.H. – The Cheshire County Conservation District is excited to announce the continuation of the Monadnock Farm Share Program for its third year in 2021. Eight Community Supported Agriculture produce farms in the Monadnock Region have come together to ensure that farm fresh CSA vegetable shares are available and affordable for all interested community members in 2021.

The Farm Share Program provides limited-income Monadnock region residents with the opportunity to support their local CSA farmer and receive reliable high-quality produce on a regular basis all season long. CSA Share prices are discounted through an innovative cost-share model. Participating families and individuals end up receiving a discounted weekly vegetable share at 50% of its value!

This program was developed for limited income residents of the Monadnock region. To be eligible for this program your annual household income must not exceed $50,000 per year. Farmers raise funds to cover 25% of the program costs and 25% of costs is provided by the Cheshire Medical Center for Population Health through its Healthy Monadnock Initiative. The customer is responsible to pay 50%.

Applications will be selected on a first come, first serve basis and funding is limited. The CCCD will accept applications until May 1, or until available shares have been awarded. Apply early to ensure you can participate in this valuable program. More information and applications are available on the Conservation District website www.cheshireconservation.org/farmshare or by calling 603-756-2988 ext.4 or emailing info@cheshireconservation.org.

Participating farms include Abenaki Springs Farm of Walpole, N.H., Foggy Hill Farm of Jaffrey, N.H., Hillside Springs Farm of Westmoreland, N.H., Hungry Bear Farm of Mason, N.H., Partners’ Gardens of Nelson, N.H., Picadilly Farm of Winchester, N.H., Stonewall Farm of Keene, N.H., Sun Moon Farm of Rindge, N.H., and Tracie’s Community Farm of Fitzwilliam, N.H.