WALPOLE, N.H. – The uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic has food access on the minds of many local organizations, agencies, and especially residents. If you might have considered supporting a local farm in the past, now more than ever might be the time to make that commitment with help from the Monadnock Farm Share Program.

The Cheshire County Conservation District is excited to announce the continuation of the Monadnock Farm Share Program for its second year in 2020. Nine community supported agriculture produce farms in the Monadnock region have come together to ensure that farm fresh CSA vegetable shares are affordable for all interested community members in 2020.

The Farm Share Program provides limited-income Monadnock region residents with the opportunity to support their local CSA farmer and receive reliable high-quality produce on a regular basis all season long. CSA share prices are discounted through an innovative cost-share model. Participating families and individuals end up receiving a discounted weekly vegetable share at 50% of its value.

Applications will be selected on a first come, first served basis and funding is limited. The CCCD will accept applications until June 1 or until all available shares have been awarded. Apply early to ensure you can participate in this valuable program.

Participating farms include Abenaki Springs Farm of Walpole, Foggy Hill Farm of Jaffrey, Hillside Springs Farm of Westmoreland, Hungry Bear Farm of Mason, New Dawn Farm of Westmoreland, Picadilly Farm of Winchester, Stonewall Farm of Keene, Sun Moon Farm of Rindge, and Tracie’s Community Farm of Fitzwilliam.

Farmers raise funds to cover 25% of the program costs and 25% of costs is provided by the Cheshire Medical Center for Population Health through its Healthy Monadnock Initiative. The customer is responsible to pay 50%.

More information, detailed list of farms to choose from, and the 2020 application are available on the Conservation District website www.cheshireconservation.org/farmshare. If you have additional questions, please call 603-756-2988 ext.4.