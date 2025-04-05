Modelling climate change at Fletcher Memorial Library

LUDLOW, Vt. – Join us at Fletcher Memorial Library on Monday, April 21, at 5:30 p.m., and conduct a hands-on exploration of the science of the greenhouse effect. Learn how greenhouse gases work and affect Earth’s climate. Intended for an adult audience, this workshop will help us understand how these sometimes-complex systems work, and what we, as individuals or as a community, can do to make changes. We will consider questions such as “how does carbon pollution affect the temperature?” and “how does that impact our planet and local communities?” We will push up our sleeves and get down to the science of it all.

This workshop is presented by the Vermont Energy Education Program (VEEP) with support from Vermont Low Income Trust for Electricity. VEEP takes a hands-on, minds-on approach to educating students and community members. Energy educator Julian Leon has more than 20 years of experience conducting hands-on, problem-solving science classes. Leon will guide us in developing an understanding of climate change so that we can make a difference in the resilience of our communities.

This program is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact the library at 802-228-8921, or via www.fmlnews.org. Fletcher Memorial Library is located at 88 Main Street, Ludlow, Vt.