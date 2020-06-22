Miranda Todt Receives Eileen Austin Neal RN Nursing Scholarship

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The 15th annual Eileen Austin Neal R.N. Nursing Scholarship of $1,000 was awarded to Miranda Todt of North Springfield to attend the Colby-Sawyer College nursing program. Miranda, who attended Windsor High School, stated in her application that “after spending time in the clinical setting, there are many ways a nurse impacts a patient’s health and their experiences while receiving care. I have learned from working in the hospital that the two most important aspects of patient care are having the skills necessary to treat the patient and have a sense of compassion and empathy.”

Eileen Austin Neal was a registered nurse at Springfield Hospital for 64 years, retiring in 2005. She was the first recipient of the hospital’s George F. Leland Community Health Award in 2003. In 2004, the hospital established the Eileen Austin Neal Spirit of Nursing Award, given to a staff nurse, in recognition of her many years of dedicated service.

Upon her death in February 2006, at the request of Eileen’s family, Springfield Hospital established the nursing scholarship fund in her name with gifts received in her memory from Eileen’s family as well as from community members.

“We are delighted to award Miranda this scholarship and wish her the best with her education and dreams of someday being a nurse practitioner,” says Sandy Peplau, marketing and development. “This scholarship assists her to pursue the career path that she feels is right for her.”