Michael J. Knoras Sr., 1931-2023 🇺🇸

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Michael J. Knoras Sr., 92, died on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, N.H., with his family by his side. He was born on July 15, 1931, in Springfield, Vt., the son of Michael and Helen (Lovell) Knoras. He attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School, Class of 1949, and from the Co-op program in 1950.

He served in the United States Air Force as a flight engineer and staff sergeant from 1950-1954.

On Aug. 22, 1964, he married Margaret Hanscom in Springfield, Vt.

Michael was employed as an engineer and purchasing agent with Jones & Lamson Machine Tool Company for 50 years, retiring in 2001 from the Goldman Group as head of purchasing for Jones & Lamson, Bryant Grinder, and Fellows Gear Shaper.

He was a longtime active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He was a member and Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council #2628 in Springfield. He was a selectman for the Town of Springfield for many years, and also served on many other boards and commissions. At the time of his death, he was still a member of the airport commission, as well as the HitorMis Club.

Michael enjoyed cooking, and put on many dinners and fish fries over the years at St. Mary’s Church in Springfield.

He loved and was very proud of his Polish heritage. He was often found listening to Polish polka music on his cellphone.

He is survived by his wife Peggy; four children Mary-Jo Roldan, Michael Knoras Jr., Edwin Knoras, and Kathleen (Kiki) Boyens; nine grandchildren Mariama Strycula, Brandon Roldan, Alexis Roldan, Alexander Knoras, David Knoras, Taylor Knoras, Eric Lohutko, Kiko Boyens, and Anthony Boyens; six great-grandchildren Isabelle Austin-Lohutko, Mazlyn Lohutko, Oaklan Lohutko, Beckett Lohutko, Colton Richey, and Blakely Bodreau. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his father Michael Knoras, mother Helen Zielonko, step-father Joe Zielonko, and by two brothers Edward Paskevich and William Paskevich.

Visiting hours will be on Friday evening, Nov. 17, from 6-8 p.m., at the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vt.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 18, at 11 a.m., at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Springfield, Vt. Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Special thank you to VNA staff, Springfield Ambulance Service, Springfield Hospital, Mount Ascutney Hospital, DHMC, and Jack Byrne Palliative Care Center.