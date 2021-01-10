Mentoring organization, Dept. of Children & Families address opioid impact

REGION – Windsor County Mentors, the youth mentoring organization that serves all of Windsor County, Vt., has received federal grant funding to expand services to families and children who are impacted by opioid misuse.

The Department of Justice’s Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention awarded $1.25 million to the Vermont Department of Children and Families to address opioid misuse and its effect on youth. To distribute the designated funds for the Mentoring Opportunities for Youth Initiative, Vermont DCF partnered with MENTOR VT, the statewide youth mentoring office. Windsor County Mentors is one of four youth mentoring organizations in Vermont, all in areas with high incidence of opioid abuse and deaths, that were selected to receive grant money in this program. Windsor County currently leads the state in opioid deaths, making this a high-priority area for this program to help children and families thrive.

The need for youth mentoring services in our communities is greater than ever. The ongoing opioid crisis – already a significant public health problem – has been further exacerbated by this past year’s pandemic. Children and vulnerable families have suffered financial, housing, and food insecurity, breakdowns in social service delivery and support, lost educational opportunities, and escalating stress this year, all of which compound existing patterns of opioid misuse.

Windsor County Mentors is joining other youth mentoring programs across Vermont to celebrate National Mentoring Month during January. We continue to match youth with carefully screened, trained adult mentoring volunteers, and we support those matches with activities, educational opportunities, and our network of volunteers and staff.

As Matthew Garcia, WCM’s executive director, said, “Youth mentoring changes lives, supports healthy decision-making, and broadens children’s horizons. We recognize the devastating impact of opioid misuse on vulnerable youth and families, and we are very pleased to expand our mentoring services to help address this problem throughout Windsor County communities.”

Windsor County Mentors thanks the Department of Justice, Vermont DCF, and MENTOR VT for making this grant available. For more information on youth mentoring opportunities, please visit www.wcmentors.org, or call the WCM office at 802-674-5101.