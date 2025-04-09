Meeting Waters YMCA Day Camp

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Meeting Waters YMCA in Bellows Falls, now in its 130th year of service to youth and families, will be running its popular day camp program as it has each summer since 1965. Over 15,000 area children and teens have attended Meeting Waters YMCA camps over the past 60 years.

Summer is a time for kids to explore and expand the limits of their imagination. At Meeting Waters YMCA’s Y Day Camp, every day is a new adventure. Eight one-week sessions between June 30 and Aug. 22 will be offered for youth who have completed kindergarten through age 13. Y Day Camp takes place at the regional Y’s 52-acre Lewis Day Camp facility, located on Route 5 in Springfield, just off Interstate 91. Bus service is provided to and from camp each day from Brattleboro, Putney, Westminster, Bellows Falls, Chester, Springfield, Walpole, and Charlestown.

Emily Hewes has returned as the director of youth development, and will serve as camp director this summer. She has served in various roles at the Meeting Waters YMCA since she began as a camp counselor in 2008, including as assistant camp director, and Y-ASPIRE staff. “We are looking forward to continuing our strong emphasis on relationships, achievement, and belonging; character development; and social-emotional learning through a fun, active camp experience,” says Hewes. “Y camp is a place where kids can develop skills, gain confidence, and build new friendships.”

Through a partnership with Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Farm-to-School Cafe, Y Day Camp is a Federal Summer Food Program site. All campers – regardless of town of residence or family income – qualify for a free healthy breakfast and lunch each day.

And, to ensure that all youth have the chance to experience camp, Meeting Waters YMCA offers financial assistance to those who need it. If you are interested in helping send kids to camp this summer, you can donate to the Y at www.meetingwatersymca.org/support.

For more information about Y Day Camp or the annual Reach Out to Youth fund drive, visit www.meetingwatersymca.org, or contact their office at 802-463-4769 or info@meetingwatersymca.org.