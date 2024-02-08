Meet selectboard candidates at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – It’s time to meet the candidates for the Springfield Selectboard on Thursday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m., at the Springfield Town Library. Four individuals, running for three open spots, will be available to meet the voters and answer questions. One opening is a one-year position, filling the remainder of Crissy Webster’s term. Three candidates are vying for the two available three-year terms. Walter Martone and Everett Hammond are not seeking reelection.

Who will be on the ballot on Town Meeting Day? Heather Frahm is running for the one-year term. Heather was appointed to the selectboard on Dec. 11, 2023. Tara Chase, Doug Johnston, and Mike Schmitt will be on the ballot for the three-year positions.

Come to the library to learn about the candidates and their priorities for Springfield. Those who cannot attend may email questions to springfieldlibrary@hotmail.com. A recording of the event will be available on SAPA-TV for later viewing.