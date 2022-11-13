Meet local politicians at Black River Coffee Bar

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Vermont House Representatives Alice Emmons and Kristi Morris, together with Windsor County Senators Alison Clarkson, Becca White, and Dick McCormack, will be at Springfield’s Black River Coffee Bar on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. to meet with local residents. There will be no speeches or politicking, just listening and conversation.

All are invited to drop in for a chat, to start a relationship with your state legislators, to share your ideas, and to be part of an involved community. Come and share your voice.

Coffee will be provided by the Springfield Democratic Town Committee. And, of course, Black River Coffee Bar sells baked goodies.