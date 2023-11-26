Medicare scams

REGION – While some current scams can be viewed as “age specific,” others can impact nearly every demographic: Medicare, charities, and more.

Medicare recipients are likely aware that “open enrollment” for Medicare takes place between Oct. 15 and Dec. 15. For insurance companies this is a high stakes time. It is also a time when criminals are very active. Here are some tips for navigating the open enrollment landscape:

The best tool available for identifying coverage plans is the website www.medicare.gov, which provides detailed information on all available plans in your state allowing comparisons of costs and benefits. Companies offering coverage often have several plans, and while you can get details by contacting them directly, they will only tell you what they offer. The Medicare website saves you from contacting multiple companies. Also, expect numerous follow-up calls or messages from those companies if you contact them individually. Criminals are seeking to take advantage of seniors by posing as Medicare agents. These imposters identify themselves as officials with Medicare and are looking for two things: money and information. A caller may state that there is a problem with your Medicare account, there are free benefits you can access, you are eligible for a new Medicare card; the list goes on. Medicare does not contact beneficiaries by phone, text message, or email unless you have an existing connection or issue being addressed. If someone reaches out to you in any of these ways, report the contact by calling 1-800-MEDICARE (800-633-4227). For detailed, accurate information, contact the Senior Medicare Patrol for your state: New Hampshire at www.servicelink.nh.gov/fraud/index.htm or 866-634-9412; and Vermont at www.vermontelders.org or 888-865-2683.

Elliott Greenblott is a retired educator and coordinator of the AARP Vermont Fraud Watch Network. He hosts a CATV program, Mr. Scammer, distributed by GNAT-TV in Sunderland, VT – www.gnat-tv.org.