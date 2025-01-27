Meals on Wheels of Greater Springfield Needs Help

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – If you can spare two hours a week on a Monday, Wednesday, or Friday, we could use your help. Meals on Wheels of Greater Springfield, in partnership with Senior Solutions, needs drivers to deliver nutritional meals to the homes of eligible seniors and disabled adults in Springfield and the surrounding communities. Meal pickup is at St. Mark’s Church, on Fairground Road, at 9:30 a.m., on your day of choice. If interested, please contact Steve Matush at 802-885-4520 for further details.

Donations are also needed to keep the program running. You can mail a tax-deductible donation made out to MAWGS to c/o Springfield Senior Center, 139 Main Street, Springfield, VT 05156.