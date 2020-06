LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Valley Senior Center is indebted to Neal’s Restaurant in Proctorsville for providing weekend evening meals to 40 recipients of the weekday Meals On Wheels program. At this point we are in need of additional drivers, and we would appreciate any help that volunteers might be able to give us, either Saturday or Sunday evenings, or both days. If you are willing to help, please call the senior center at 802-228-7421. Thank you!