McGuirk inducted as new Springfield Rotary Club president

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Rotary Club of Springfield, Vt., recently inducted Springfield resident Emma McGuirk as its club president for the 2023-2024 Rotary year.

Rotary club members serving as officers with Emma this year are President-elect Deb Cox, Secretary Marty Cohn, Treasurer Ed McQuade, Immediate Past President Karen Longo, and directors-at-large Sue Dana and Jeff Mobus.

Emma joined the Rotary Club of Springfield in February 2020, and quickly became a board member.

As director of accounting at VTel, Emma oversees and reviews the financial status of the company. She also oversees the human resources function at VTel, consulting on employee benefits and reviewing overall compensation packages.

Emma spends time volunteering with the Weathersfield school system, helping at their holiday Make It & Take It event, providing the kids an opportunity to make gifts for loved ones and also assists in purchasing winter clothing and school supplies for underprivileged students.

As Springfield Rotary president, Emma hopes to continue Karen Longo’s initiative to combat child hunger for the Springfield area. Since one of the other areas of focus for Rotary is maternal and child health, Emma would also like to incorporate working with new and young mothers to provide support as they begin their own journey of motherhood.

Emma is a graduate of Springfield High School, Class of 2012. She received an associate’s degree in business administration from Community College of Vermont, and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Champlain College. She is married to her husband Cole McGuirk for three years, and has one daughter, Evelyn, who just turned 1 year old. Emma also has two dogs, Oakley and Timber.

The Rotary Club of Springfield, founded in 1927, is an active community service club of more than 40 members who engage in community and human service projects both locally and internationally.