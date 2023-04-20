SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Maybelle is a beautiful 10-year-old calico. This sweet girl loves attention so much she starts to drool in excitement! Sadly, she lost both her owners this year, and is longing for a loving, quiet home in which to spend her golden years. Her adoption fee is $10, as most was covered by a kind donor. To adopt her, fill out an application on our website, www.spfldhumane.org, or call 802-885-3997 for more information.

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, Vt.

802-885-3997

www.spfldhumane.org