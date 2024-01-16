Maximize Social Security benefits at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 5:30 p.m., join Joshua Houle for his presentation “Maximize Your Social Security Benefits.”

Are you interested in getting the most out of your Social Security benefits? With so many rules and options to consider, it can be overwhelming to create a plan. Making one mistake in your Social Security strategy could end up costing you a significant amount of money throughout your lifetime. Fortunately, you don’t have to go through this process by yourself.

Joshua Houle from Monadnock Capital Group is offering a free seminar at Springfield Town Library, where he will share strategies for maximizing your Social Security benefits and improving your retirement plan.

Visit our calendar of events to sign up at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar. If you have any questions, please call 802-885-3108.