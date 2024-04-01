Maternal and child health care talk at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Thursday, April 18, at 1 p.m., Springfield Town Library welcomes Visiting Nurse and Hospice for Vermont and New Hampshire (VNH) director of maternal/child health Stephanie Mozzer, to learn about their services.

VNH maternal/child health services offer wellness and clinical support for expectant mothers and children needing care. Our nurses have extensive experience in pediatrics and family healthcare.

This event is free and open to the public; contact the library at 802-885-3108 with any inquiries, or visit our calendar of events to sign up at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.