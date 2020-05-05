Masks, meals, and more with My Community Nurse Project

REGION – There is a new but familiar face in town, an advanced practice nurse who makes home visits, checks health and wellness, assists with telemedical appointments, and provides health advocacy on behalf of members of the mountain town communities.

Regina Downer, R.N., M.S., is the nurse with My Community Nurse Project, offering confidential and compassionate case management for residents in Londonderry, South Londonderry, Peru, Landgrove, Weston, and Andover. She builds trusting and supportive relationships with clients, assisting many of them in maintaining their health and remaining safely in their own home. My Community Nurse Project is a nonprofit agency. There is never a charge for services.

With the advent of COVID-19, home visits have been restricted to those who have a medical need for in-home assessment and care. However, the agency has been blessed with an active and dedicated team of volunteers.

Some volunteers, including Melinda Beebe of Peru and Deb Lyneis of Weston, have been avidly sewing cloth masks. Over 200 masks have been carefully sewn and distributed thanks to the talents of these seamstresses.

The innkeepers of the Colonial House in Weston have baked more than 60 loaves of bread to deliver every Monday. Other volunteers like Will Freeman, Peter Miller, and Heather Borhek of Weston have cooked and packed over 100 hot suppers delivered to community members by volunteers on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Our youngest and newest volunteers are Alexa, 6, and Lilly Falango, 8, who have drawn pictures to accompany each hot meal. These pictures are the highlight of the meal deliveries and very much appreciated by those receiving them. As one client stated, “I love that drawing! It says to me, ‘Hey, we know you’re out there and we care.’”

The drawings have been so well received by the clients that Alexa and Lilly recruited other children in their neighborhood to draw pictures to go along with the meals. The drawings are posted in clients’ windows and front doors.

COVID-19 may be around us, but it hasn’t beaten us. We are a team working for the health and wellness of our community!

For more information or to make a referral, contact Regina Downer or Gloria Dawson, Board Chair, at MCNP, P.O. Box 57, Weston VT 05161 or call 802-772-5607. Donations are never expected but gratefully accepted!