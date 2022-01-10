Mary Krueger announces Springfield, Vt. School Board candidacy

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Mary Krueger filed her petition on Jan. 5, 2022 to run for the Springfield school board. She is running as, “a parent who cares deeply about the future success of Springfield’s schools and the community,” states Krueger.

“Our children deserve a well-rounded education that prepares them for a complex and changing world,” says Krueger, “When we invest in our students, we invest in our community’s future.”

Krueger believes that supporting a strong and vibrant school system is essential to the town’s economic growth and future. If elected, she will work to support the students, teachers and schools as we emerge from the global pandemic. Her work will include ensuring a smooth transition in leadership with a newly hired superintendent. She will work for a responsible budget that invests in high quality education and a positive learning environment for the students.

“Our children need to graduate prepared for a fast paced and ever-changing economy. Critical thinking skills, creativity and adaptability are necessary tools for future success.” Krueger adds.

To learn more about Mary Krueger, find her on Facebook @mary4schoolvt or email her at marykru@gmail.com.

Springfield, Vt. voters go to the polls on Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.