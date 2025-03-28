Mary Jane Morin, 2025

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Mary Jane Morin died March 17, 2025, in Springfield, Vt., at the age of 92. Jane was the daughter of Jens T. and Mary Andersen. At the age of 3, her family moved to Springfield, Vt. She graduated from Springfield High School, and the Fisher School in Boston.

Jane spent a number of years as a legal secretary and clerk of the Vermont District Court, before stepping away to raise her family. Later, she returned to work as an administrative assistant for a psychologist and law office, before retiring.

She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Springfield for nearly 90 years, where she sang in the choir and served on various committees. She was a fixture in the church kitchen, organizing special meals and receptions. She was never far from her clipboard!

Jane was the first to lend an ear or a helping hand, and in her later years, volunteered for Bayada Hospice, hand-writing sympathy notes. She also volunteered for the Springfield Family Center, and was still helping to provide to-go meals up until her death.

She loved to cook, and many people in Springfield were the recipients of her muffins, coffee cakes, truffles, and desserts. Her knitting bag or a book were always nearby. Music was a large part of her life, and she enjoyed singing, especially with her daughters. Jane was “second mom” to many people, and known as AJ (Aunt Jane) to many more. She will be greatly missed by friends near and far.

She is survived by a son; and four daughters Lisa, Sue Ann (Wade), Jane (Bill), and Jessica (Ken); as well as 10 grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her parents, her brother Jens Andersen, her former spouse Robert Morin, and her dear friend Nancy Hitchcock.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to your favorite charity.

A service to celebrate Jane’s life will be held at the First Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, 77 Main Street, Springfield, Vt., on Saturday, June 21, at 2 p.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Memorial Chapel.