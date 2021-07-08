SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Senior Solutions wishes to congratulate Mary Hayden from Barre, Vt., who has been named executive director of the Vermont Association of Area Agencies on Aging. Previously, Mary had been using her skills as the Development and Communications director at the Central Vermont Council on Aging. Mary has been a great advocate for older Vermonters. As an attorney she also managed the Vermont Judiciary’s advocacy programs for families and children in family court.

All of us in the five Councils on Aging in Vermont know, like, and respect Mary. We are looking forward to her leadership as we move ahead working to making the lives of older Vermonters safe and comfortable. We are delighted that she will be our leader in our mission of service to all our older relatives and community members. Mary’s goal of making it possible for every individual to age with equality and dignity in Vermont will guide us into the future.

The V4A is an association representing Vermont’s five not-for-profit Area Agencies on Aging providing a wide spectrum of services and supports for older Vermonters, including those encountering a disability, to live in their homes and communities with dignity and good quality of life. Services include Meals on Wheels and community meals, long-term care coordination, caregiver programs, Medicare and health insurance counseling and education, wellness activities and programs, and information and referrals for legal and mental health services and benefits such as housing, fuel, and 3SquaresVT. In partnership with state and federal agencies and the aging advocacy network in Vermont, V4A advocates for legislative policies, programs, and healthcare service delivery systems, which advance the wellbeing of older adults and individuals with disabilities.