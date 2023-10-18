Martha Hennessey at Springfield Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Join us for a discussion with Martha Hennessy at the Springfield Town Library on Monday, Oct. 23, at 6 p.m. She will speak on her brave efforts to change the world, which are reminiscent of the inspiring actions taken by many women throughout history. For example, Ms. Hennessy’s grandmother Dorothy Day began the Catholic Worker movement with Peter Maurin in 1933, which included providing housing for those in need, and protesting alongside labor unions.

Other notable women who have made a significant impact include Rosa Parks, who refused to give up her bus seat in 1955, Malala Yousafzai, who earned the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 for her advocacy for girls’ education despite being shot in the head in 2012, and Greta Thunberg, who inspired millions worldwide by picketing for urgent action on climate change in 2018.

Ms. Hennessy’s own efforts include a nonviolent demonstration in which she and six other Catholic activists broke into Kings Bay Naval Base on April 4, 2018, to protest against nuclear weapons. Join us to learn more about her actions, motives, and efforts to change the world.

This event is free and open to the public. For any questions, please contact the library at 802-885-3108.