Marlo Devarney, 1966-2022

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – “She shoots, she scores, the Terriers win!” Having held records for the most points scored in a number of basketball and field hockey games, Marlo Devarney was a varsity player and captain of the field hockey, basketball, and softball teams. She was quite an athlete in her time – awarded “Most Athletic” and “Most Spirited” by her classmates.

Marlo Jean Devarney passed away July 30, 2022. She was born Oct. 27, 1966, in Bellows Falls. She battled cancer for the past four years and struggled with mental illness for over thirty years.

You couldn’t miss this Out and Proud girl in her Subaru with the rainbow bumper sticker cruising around Bellows Falls! She had a spirited passion for dancing, music, and singing (just like her mother, Rhoda!) Melissa Etheridge and Tina Turner were a few of her favorites. She often accompanied her dance floor moves with her own dramatic interpretation of the song being played. As far as fashion goes, Marlo could rock a mullet like nobody’s business! Quite often her wardrobe consisted of a long, red, leather coat over a dress shirt and high-top sneakers! Usually, she was styling tie-dye T-shirts and college hoodie sweatshirts.

Marlo was a good and kind friend to many. She was fond of cats, having Moonlight and Sparky forever! An avid “Snoopy” collector who enjoyed drawing, sketching, and painting. She was always up for making and eating pumpkin donuts (recipe, thanks to Irene!) Fishing was a way Marlo relaxed along with beachcombing in Maine.

She is survived by her father, Bruce; her brothers, Ken and Chris; sister, Allison; nieces, Kristen, Aria, Kenzie, and Hattie; and nephew, Thayne. Marlo was predeceased in May by her mother, Rhoda.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sept. 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Polish Picnic Grounds in Bellows Falls for Marlo and her mother, Rhoda.

Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home will be assisting with the arrangements.