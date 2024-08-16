Marilyn Belyea, 1939-2024

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – Marilyn Albrecht Belyea, 85, of South Burlington, Vt., passed away suddenly on July 31, 2024, where she resided in the Quarry Hill Residence Retirement Home. Marilyn was born on Jan. 2, 1939, in Bridgeport, Conn., to mother and father Gladys and Lewis Albrecht. She moved with her family in 1951 to Chester, Vt., then Londonderry, Vt., and graduated from Chester High School in 1957. Marilyn loved horseback riding, and often rode her horse with a friend from Buttonwood Farm in Chester. She then attended and graduated from Northhampton Commercial College in Northhampton, Mass., and became employed by the Aetna Life Insurance Company in Hartford, Conn. It was there when she met at a dance her husband-to-be, Scott Belyea, who had just retired from the U.S. Navy. Scott and Marilyn were married on May 20, 1961, in Chester, Vt., then moved to West Hartford, Conn., where Scott became a firefighter with the West Hartford Fire Department. In 1988, Marilyn and Scott moved to Milton, Vt., where they resided until moving to the Quarry Hill Residence in 2022.

Marilyn loved family and friends, taking walks, listening to Elvis Presley, playing board games (and winning) and anything chocolate. She was kind and thoughtful, and seldom complained.

Marilyn loved the Vermont country, wildflowers, birds and other wildlife, and often enjoyed the outdoors while she and Scott visited her brother- and sister-in-law Eugene and Janet Albrecht in Andover, Vt., who she is survived by. She was predeceased by her husband Scott, mother and father, and a brother Ronald Albrecht of Bangor, Maine. She is survived by nephew Chris Albrecht, Albuquerque, N.M.; nephew Steven Albrecht, Andover, Vt.; niece Karen Albrecht, Fort Wayne, Ind.; niece Kathy Albrecht, Clearwater, Fla.; and niece Rondi Albrecht, Bangor, Maine.