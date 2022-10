PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – Our precious mother, Marie Johnson, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, peacefully at home after battling a long illness. She was a devoted mother to her eight children. Marie never wanted to be the center of attention, so her services will be private for immediate family members only.

A graveside service will be held at the Hillcrest Cemetery on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 at 1 p.m.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.