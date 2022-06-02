Margaret Butterly, 1954-2021

LUDLOW, Vt. – Margaret “Margie” (Rhodes) Butterly, 67, of Lee, Maine, passed away on Dec. 3, 2021, at Penobscot Valley Hospital.

The daughter of George and Kathryn Rhodes and sister to Sandra (Sandy), Margie was born in Denver, Colo. on July 26, 1954. Following her mother’s death in August 1954, Margie was welcomed into the family of her aunt and uncle, Helen and James Roffe, and raised along with cousins Steven and Gary.

She graduated from the University of Colorado and became a talented physical therapist. During her career she helped many people restore their health in the communities of Denver, Colo.; Springfield and Rutland, Vt.; and Machias, Lincoln, and Brewer, Maine.

Margie met her husband, Jim, at a square dancing class in Colorado. They were married in October 1981 and moved to Vermont where they raised their family together.

She loved singing, and participated in many musical groups and programs. Later in life, Margie carried her harmonica with her everywhere she went. She was a dedicated Red Sox fan and loved going to the beach and visiting the ocean. Among her many joys at home included her flower gardens and her beloved pets.

Margie is survived by her husband of 40 years, James “Jim” Butterly; her sister Sandra (Sandy) Burke; brothers Steven Roffe and Gary Roffe; her children Erin Hopper, Cara Gauthier, Colin Butterly, and Kathryn Butterly; and her two sons-in-law Matthew Hopper and Benjamin Gauthier. She leaves behind her four grandchildren: Lawley Hopper, Wilson Hopper, Morey Gauthier, and River Gauthier.

Margie was preceded in death by her mother, Kathryn Marie (Jaskoviak) Rhodes; her father, George Rhodes; her brother, Jerome Rhodes; her aunt, Helen (Jaszkoviak) Roffe; and her son, Timothy Butterly. Her uncle, James Roffe, passed away in May 2022.

A service and Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on June 20 at the Church of Annunciation in Ludlow, Vt.