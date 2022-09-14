Man shot by Ludlow police officer dies

LUDLOW, Vt. – Michael Mills, the man who was shot by a Ludlow police officer on Aug. 15, 2022, has died.

Mills was 36 years old at the time of his death, Aug. 25 at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. The New Hampshire Chief Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy on Mills and determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head, and the manner of death was homicide. This is a medical finding indicating the death of an individual caused by the intentional act of another person and is not a legal determination regarding whether the shooting was justified.

A ruling on the justification of the police use of deadly force will be made in a separate, independent review by the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the Orange County State’s Attorney’s Office. The Vermont State Police investigation into this incident is continuing, but the case is expected to be turned over to the prosecutors’ offices in the coming days.