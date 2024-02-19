Make a quilt square in honor and remembrance

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – In honor of Black History Month, and in remembrance of Gloria Leven, the Cavendish Historical Society (CHS) and the Cavendish Fletcher Community Library are offering an opportunity to make a quilt square on Wednesday, Feb. 28, from 4-6 p.m., at the library in Proctorsville.

Quilting has played a significant role in the lives of African Americans. They not only told stories through their quilts, but kept themselves and their families warm, while providing a source of income. It was also a time where they could socialize without “supervision.”

Lizzie Hobbs Keckley was born a slave, but obtained her freedom by selling intricate quilts. She became seamstress and quilter for the first lady Mary Todd Lincoln and the Congressional wives. She created the famous “Liberty” Medallion Quilt from strips of Lincoln’s dresses. Keckley went on to become the director of domestic arts at Wilberforce University.

While many know the story of Harriet Tubman and her vital role with the Underground Railroad, they may be less aware of her quilting, and how she used it to provide clues to guide slaves to freedom.

Quilters used their skills to provide funds for the Underground Railroad, anti-slavery newspapers, and made 250,000 quilts and comforters for the Union soldiers during the Civil War. Ultimately, quilting played an important role in helping to abolish slavery.

The quilting tradition continues today through groups like the quilters in Gee’s Bend, Ala., who are the descendants of Pettway Plantation slaves. They are known for their use of colors, abstract design, and storytelling.

Gloria Leven, who died Jan. 1, at the age of 100, was an ardent quilter. She always had a project in her living room and on her nightstand. Like the many quilters before her, Gloria helped to raise money for both the library and CHS with her needle and thread.

The workshop is free and open to the public. Participants will learn more about the history of quilting, as well as have a chance to use some of Gloria’s fabrics to create their own quilt. No sewing involved. The workshop is being run from 4-6 to accommodate those who wish to drop in after work. For more information, call 802-226-7807 or e-mail margocaulfield@icloud.com.

A special thank you to Casey Junker Bailey whose workshop at the South Londonderry Library helped to inspire this one. This workshop is made possible in part from a grant from the Cavendish Community Fund.