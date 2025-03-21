Magic Mountain Outing Club hosts a Chili Cook-off

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Seven individuals and seven local restaurants participated in the Chili Cook-off at Magic Mountain’s Black Line Tavern, on Saturday, March 1, hosted by the Magic Mountain Outing Club (MMOC). The chili types entered included Baja, chicken, venison, and vegan, to name a few. Award categories were for Best Chili – Restaurant, and Best Chili – Private Individual.

Black Line Tavern, Bromley Market, Grandma Miller’s Pies and Pastries, The New American Grill, The Red Slate Restaurant, Revival Kitchen, and Which Way Tavern all submitted delicious chili for the event. Although the restaurant category was a closely contested race, Revival Kitchen won top prize, and was awarded the plaque for Best Chili – Restaurant.

Local amateur chefs brought the heat as well, and the winning individual chef category ended in a tie between Jared Lindahl and Willoughby Britton’s “Fire on the Mountain,” and Ray Rowland’s “You Bag It” chili.

Other winners included the more than 75 people who sampled the chilis and voted for their favorites. MMOC charged a nominal fee for unlimited samples of chili and the opportunity to vote. The event raised funds to be split between Magic Mountain Ski Patrol, for their incredible support at Magic, and the MMOC, to host future events. Additional thanks go out to Magic Mountain and the Black Line Tavern, for supporting the fundraiser; Dennis Duggan, for providing the award plaques; and 2 Daisies (Megan Emilie) and Red Slate Restaurant, for providing server aprons, and hats and aprons for the winners.