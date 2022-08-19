Magic hosts “Magic Mile for Cancer”

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Dana Farber Cancer Institute will present a “Magic Mile for Cancer” on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., at Magic Mountain in Londonderry, Vt. The “Magic Mile” will be broken down into three categories: A run, for those who would like to run for a competitive time; A walk, for those who would like to hike at a casual pace and enjoy the scenery; and a “Kid’s Mile,” for those age 12 and under. The registration deadline to participate is Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at 4 p.m., online at www.runreg.com/magic-mile-for-cancer.

The “Magic Mile for Cancer” is a one mile race or hike, directly up Magic Mountain’s iconic Red Line ski trail, scrambling in places up steeps and through cliff bands. 100% of entry fees will be donated to Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

Following the race, there will be live music, food, and drinks at the Black Line tavern at the base of the mountain, as well as raffles and giveaways. Any in attendance are invited to stay at Magic Mountain into the afternoon for the “Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day” celebration.

This event will be held rain or shine.