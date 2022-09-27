Madeline H. Batchelder, 1930-2022

ALSTEAD, N.H. – Madeline (Haskins) Batchelder of Alstead, N.H., 91, died peacefully in her sleep at her home on Sept. 18, 2022. She was born in Williamstown, Vt. on Nov. 24, 1930, the daughter of Ralph and Harriet (Stone) Haskins. Madeline was a graduate of Vilas High School with the Class of 1948. She married Robert Henry Batchelder of Alstead, N.H. on July 9, 1950. She worked as the bookkeeper in the office of Fuller Machine in East Alstead for 32 years.

Madeline is survived by her son Ronald E. Batchelder and his wife Patty of Langdon; grandchildren Heather (Joey) Carter of Charlestown, Robert A. Batchelder of Langdon, and John (Wendy) Batchelder of Keene; great-granddaughters Ashlyn, Nora, and Payson Carter, and Emma and Ava Batchelder. Surviving siblings are sisters Barbara Porter of Alstead and Cherrie Lewis of Ohio.

She was predeceased by her husband “Batch” of 58 years; her son Gary and daughter Regina Kendall; brothers Ted, Dodie, and Jimmy Haskins; and sisters Rebecca Haskins, Patty Roy, Nita Crosby, and DeDe Campbell.

Madeline enjoyed her gardens, reading, knitting, sewing, softball games, and time with her family.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Alstead, N.H., followed by a reception and refreshments at the Third Congregational Church on River Street in Alstead.

Family and friends may make donations to a local charity or organization of their choice in her name.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home 55 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls, Vt. Visit www.fentonandhennessey.com.