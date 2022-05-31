Mabel Lockerby, 1926-2022

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Mabel A. Lockerby, 95, of Brockway Mills Road, died Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Gill Oddfellows Home in Ludlow, Vt. She was born Dec. 9, 1926, in South Acworth, N.H., the daughter of Thomas and Annie Elizabeth (DeMond) Henderson. She was a graduate of Vilas High School in Alstead, N.H., and a member of the Red Hat Society.

Mabel loved animals, especially horses. She loved gardening, picking fruit, crocheting, baking, and jigsaw puzzles. She worked at LaQueer Brothers, and then had a 39-year career as a QC Technician at Liquidometer/Simmons Precision Products/Hercules in Bellows Falls, Vt.

On Nov. 3, 1962, in Grafton, Vt., Mabel married Charles W. Lockerby, who survives. She is also survived by one son, Thomas P. Lockerby, and his wife, Kathleen, of Acton, Mass.; and a daughter, Annie C. Lockerby of Chester, Vt. She was predeceased by her parents, as well as two sisters, Margaret A. Goldman and Wilma C. Westcott.

There will be calling hours at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home on Monday, May 30, 2022, from 5–7 p.m. There will be a funeral service on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls, VT 05101, followed by a burial at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Bellows Falls, Vt.