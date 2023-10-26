LVRS offering first responder class

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – If you are interested in helping out in the community, now is your chance. Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad (LVRS) is holding a Vermont Emergency First Responder (VEFR) course at the LVRS squad building in November. To be eligible for this VEFR certification course, you must be 16 years old or older.

Taking the Vermont Emergency First Responder class is a perfect way to introduce yourself to EMS and EMS culture. The primary focus is to learn how to initiate immediate life-saving care to critical patients. A certified VEFR will have the skills and knowledge to provide life-saving interventions while waiting for additional, and more skilled, EMS personnel to arrive. A VEFR will also be able to assist higher level personnel at the scene and during transport.

The course will be taught in person over 5 nights, from 6-9:30 p.m. There is a fee payable to LVRS. This fee will be reimbursed for those who become VEFR certified and become full members of LVRS.

To enroll, please go to www.londonderryrescuevt.org and click on the orange field at the top of the home page.