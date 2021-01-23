LVRS commences annual raffle fundraiser

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – In prior years, members of the community have joined us in stuffing more than 6,000 envelopes that we mail for our fundraiser after an annual Sunday luncheon. LVRS wants to extend a sincere “thank you” for that help and effort. This year, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, we will be unable to host our in-person envelope stuffing party but look forward to resuming that tradition in 2022.

Those on our mailing list will be receiving raffle tickets in the mail in early February. Your generous support in purchasing raffle tickets goes toward funding LVRS’s emergency medical operations, as we are still the only all-volunteer rescue squad in the state of Vermont that doesn’t charge for its services.

If you are new to the community, and would like to support our squad, please go to our website, www.londonderryrescuevt.org, and click on the “Donate” section to either purchase raffle tickets or make a donation. Thank you for your support!