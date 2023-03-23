LONDONDERRY, Vt. – This is a reminder to please send in your LVRS Benefit Raffle Tickets by April 1. The Benefit Raffle is our most important fundraiser. It helps pay for building and vehicle maintenance, fuel, training, and a host of other things that help ensure that LVRS is the only squad in Vermont that does not charge for its services. If you are interested in buying raffle tickets online, go to www.londonderryrescuevt.org, also by April 1.

We would like to extend a big thank you to Londonderry Hardware and their customers for their recent Round-up to benefit LVRS. They raised $817 from the Roundup and were kind enough to double that for a total contribution of $1,634. We appreciate it very much.

Since July 1, 2022, LVRS has responded to almost 500 calls. We are able to operate because of the support of the community. Please feel free to donate any time and to volunteer. You will be joining a great group of your neighbors.

To learn more please go to www.londonderryrescuevt.org.