Ludlow Village Alternatives presentation announcement

LUDLOW, Vt. – An Alternatives Presentation Meeting on the project listed below will be held Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, beginning at 7 p.m., at the Howard Barton Jr. Conference Room in the Ludlow Town Hall, located at 37 Depot St., in Ludlow, Vt. The meeting will be held by the Vermont Agency of Transportation and village of Ludlow.

Strategic disinvestment project:

Ludlow Village B.O. 1443(52) – Town Highway 324 (Mill St.), Bridge #57 over Black River

The recommended alternative includes removal of the existing truss and construction of a new pedestrian structure.

The intent of the meeting is to provide an overview of this project to town officials, local residents and businesses, emergency services, and other interested parties. There will be a review of the existing site conditions, proposed work, and overall schedule followed by a question and answer period. Representatives from both VTrans and the village of Ludlow will be available at the meeting to address public concerns about the project.

A copy of the Scoping Report for this project may be seen at the office of the town clerk in Ludlow or at the Structures Section of the Agency of Transportation’s office in Barre, Vt. An electronic copy is also available online at www.outside.vermont.gov/agency/vtrans/external/Projects/Structures/12J638.