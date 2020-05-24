Ludlow Side Hill Cronchers donate to BRNGS

LUDLOW, Vt. – Black River Good Neighbors Services continuously does a great job helping families in our area. When the Ludlow Side Hill Cronchers Snowmobile Club found out that BRGNS’ big fundraiser, the annual Spring Rummage Sale, had to be canceled, they decided to try to help raise funds for them.

A traditional fundraiser for snowmobile clubs is the Poker Run event where people go from place to place collecting cards to build a good poker hand. Since that was not possible with the current state of things, the Ludlow Side Hill Cronchers slightly modified this traditional event and created their very first Virtual Poker Run online. Happily, it was more successful than imagined and raised $1,215 for BRGNS!

On May 20, some members of the Ludlow Side Hill Cronchers Snowmobile Club were able to present to a check to BRGNS. Thank you so much to all of the generous participants!