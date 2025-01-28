Ludlow Senior Center seeks Meals on Wheels volunteers

LUDLOW, Vt. – The mission of the Black River Valley Senior Center is to improve the physical and emotional health of community members of all ages. Programs meet at various times for people to participate in activities that increase physical mobility and socialization. All are welcome at the Black River Senior Center, located at 10 High Street in Ludlow. There is no age requirement.

A big thank-you to the Ballard-Hobart American Legion Family Post 36 in Ludlow for generously supporting the senior center. The senior center is the local meal site for Meals on Wheels. Last year, over 6,000 meals were delivered to veterans, seniors, and others in need in the Ludlow and Plymouth areas. With the lack of available home caregivers, this program has become even more essential to help folks live independently in their own homes. Meals are delivered by caring volunteers, who in many cases are the only visitors the recipient sees on a regular basis.

Volunteer opportunities are available and greatly appreciated, call 802-228-7421 for more information.