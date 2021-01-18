Ludlow Rotary receives 2,000 masks for Covid-19 use

LUDLOW, Vt. – Recently, the Ludlow Rotary Club received a donation of 2,000 masks for use during the Covid-19 crisis. This is the second round of mask donations by Ted Rossi of the Rossi Family Foundation. Rossi is a fellow Rotarian from East Hampton, Conn., owner of Rossi Group Lumber in Cromwell, Conn., and the developer for SouthFace Village in Ludlow, Vt. Ted has also donated thousands of masks to many other Rotarian clubs around his area. The mask donation is supported by the iHeart Media Communities as part of the Rotary Million Mask Challenge Tour.

According to Kevin Barnes, LRC President, 300 masks will be donated to Mount Holly groups while 800 will go to the town of Ludlow. Previously, the LRC has been able to provide masks to Ludlow first responders, Fletcher Memorial Library, Mount Holly Rescue, Mount Holly Fire, Mount Holly Town office, and Mount Holly road crew.

Barnes noted that masks are available for area groups or organizations. Requests for masks may be made to Kevin Barnes or any LRC Rotarian at ludlowrotary@gmail.com or 802-228-8877.