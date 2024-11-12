Ludlow Rotary promotes Foundation Month

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Rotary Foundation transforms your gifts into service projects that change lives both close to home and around the world. Since it was founded more than 100 years ago, the foundation has spent more than $4 billion on life-changing, sustainable projects. With your help, we can make lives better in your community and around the world.

The Rotary Foundation helps Rotary members to advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace by improving health, providing quality education, improving the environment, and alleviating poverty.

What impact can one donation have? For as little as 60 cents, a child can be protected from polio. $50 can provide clean water to help fight waterborne illness. $500 can launch an antibully campaign, and create a safe environment for children.

For more information or questions, contact rotarian Brigid at brigid526@gmail.com.