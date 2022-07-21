Ludlow Rotary prepares for 23rd annual Duck Race

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, the Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC) will host the 23rd Annual Ralph D. Hogancamp Memorial Duck Race on the Black River at 12 p.m. As always, funds for this event will go to help a local group; this year, that group is Reinbow Riding, of Mount Holly, Vt.

At 12 p.m., sponsored ducks will be dropped from the Depot Street Bridge into the Black River to race their way to Walker Bridge. The first three ducks to reach Walker Bridge will reward their sponsors with cash prizes. The last sponsored duck to make it across the finish line will earn a cash prize as well. To enter the event, sponsors will rent ducks by purchasing raffle tickets in three categories: Single, Quack pack, and Corporate. Tickets are available at Benson’s Chevrolet, Fletcher Memorial Library, Peoples United Bank, Ludlow Insurance, or from any Ludlow Rotarian. They can also be bought at www.ludlowrotary.com.