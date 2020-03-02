Ludlow Rotary plans informal gathering at Outer Limits Brewing

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Ludlow Rotary Club plans a social meeting with everyone invited Thursday, March 12, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at the Outer Limits Brewing facility located on the Village Green in Proctorsville.

According to Mark Huntley, LRC president, “This will give everyone a chance to meet their friends, enjoy some wonderful local beer and pizza, and get an idea of what Rotary is all about.”

Huntley noted that this will be a very “informal meeting while enjoying some excellent craft beer and pizza.” He added that the first beer would be on the Rotary Club.

For more information, call Kim Lambert at 802-228-4000.