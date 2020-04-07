Ludlow Rotary Penny Sale canceled for 2020

LUDLOW, Vt. – For 63 years, our community has looked to this spring event, the Penny Sale. Because we wish to be community and socially responsible, it is with much thought, consideration, and discussion that the Ludlow Rotary Club has canceled our 64th annual Penny Sale. We will be back in April 2021.

We have done this to do our part in “flattening the curve” with COVID-19. We want to adhere to state, federal, and CDC mandates and suggested requirements. A notice will be mailed to our local business supporters with similar information.

Please look forward to our annual Duck Race this August. The wheels are spinning to come up with some fun ideas. The proceeds from this Duck Race will go to assist our 2020 high school scholarships because we canceled the Penny Sale.

Be smart, stay healthy, and wash those hands. The Ludlow Rotarians appreciate our community’s support.