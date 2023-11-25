Ludlow Rotary learns about the Memory Café

LUDLOW, Vt. – Ludlow Rotarians learned about the Black River Memory Café at the Nov. 14 lunch meeting at DJ’s Restaurant. Memory Cafés offer a support group for caregivers and folks dealing with dementia. The group focuses on enabling both to have conversations about memory problems. Research shows that Memory Cafés enhance the wellbeing of caregivers and those suffering memory losses by providing them with an environment filled with acceptance and belonging. The café meets on the second Thursday of the month at the Ludlow Community Center.