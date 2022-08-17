Ludlow Rotary hosts annual Duck Race

LUDLOW, Vt. – In keeping with tradition, and the need for our fine, feathered friends to exercise, the Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC) will sponsor the 23rd running of the duck race on the Black River on Saturday, Aug. 20, beginning at 12 p.m.

At 12 p.m. the sponsored ducks will be dropped from the Depot Street bridge by Rotarians into the Black River to determine which is the fastest duck to reach Walker Bridge.

The ducks reaching Walker Bridge first will be rewarding their sponsors with cash prizes for the first three winners. In keeping with tradition, the last sponsored duck to make it across the finish line will earn a small sum for its sponsor – just for trying.

Naturally, in order to be one of the winners, sponsors need to rent their ducks by purchasing raffle tickets. Tickets are available in different packages: single ticket, quack pack, and corporate duck.

Raffle tickets are available at Benson’s Chevrolet, Fletcher Memorial Library, Peoples United Bank, Ludlow Insurance, and from any Ludlow Rotarian. They are also available online at www.ludlowrotary.com.