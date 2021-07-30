Ludlow Rotary honors Mary Crowley’s retirement

LUDLOW, Vt. – At its recent weekly meeting, the Ludlow Rotary Club paid tribute to Mary Crowley, a fellow Rotarian, on the occasion of her retirement.

Mary was the senior loan officer at the Citizens Banks for the past 11 years. Prior to that, she had functioned as a loan officer for a number of years in other agencies.

Residing in Reading, Vt., Mary has been an active Rotarian for 23 years. She is fond of gardening, visiting her family and grandchildren, singing in a choir, and is a dedicated Red Sox fan.

She graduated from Smith College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.