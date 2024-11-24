Ludlow Rotary hears updates on bike trail, TRSU

LUDLOW, Vt. – At its recent meetings, the Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC) heard from two interesting speakers.

Recently, Charlie Rimer of Ludlow Area Sport Trails (LAST) updated the club about the considerable progress made on the construction of the first 3.5-mile multiuse trail on the “Back 40” behind the Ludlow Elementary School. The trail opened on June 15 to the public for biking, walking, snowshoeing, and cross-country skiing. Bikes may be mountain or road bikes, and regular or ebikes. The trail was constructed professionally with funds provided by the Town of Ludlow using ARPA money. The fact that the trail did not get damaged during the summer flood demonstrates the importance of having the trail built professionally. The long-term vision of the group is a well-marked path from Jackson Gore to Cavendish that is off road, accessible to all, and well-used.

Those who wish to explore the trail loops should park at the Okemo Valley TV station, go around the baseball fields, and follow the signs past the community gardens. For more information and a map, go to www.ludlowtrails.org.

Most recently, Layne Millington, superintendent of Two Rivers Supervisory Union (TRSU), spoke to the group about falling and disparate school enrollments among the elementary schools, short-term capital improvements needed in the schools, and longer-term funding options. His long-term predictions of the need for additional school consolidations generated a lively discussion with the Rotary Club. Millington stated the lack of local control over local school taxes would force the issue within the next five to 10 years. Vermont ratios of students to teachers is much lower than nationwide averages, which is part of the reason education is so costly in Vermont, he stated. Rotarians suggested alternatives to be considered. Millington stated there will be opportunities for many more discussions and much more planning before any actions are taken.